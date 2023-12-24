Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,010 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Dollar General by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:DG opened at $132.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.08. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $251.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.