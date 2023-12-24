Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,515 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in shares of AAON by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in shares of AAON by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 4,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of AAON by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,968 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,269,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AAON

In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 5,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total value of $328,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,745.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 5,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total value of $328,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,745.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $6,340,636.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,445.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,451,751 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AAON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AAON Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ AAON opened at $73.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.86. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $73.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $311.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 27.79%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

