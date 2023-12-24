Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,260 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 41.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

Baxter International stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.75%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

