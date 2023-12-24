Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 2.3% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 4.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 9.4% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 31.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 98,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in STERIS by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.60.

STERIS Price Performance

NYSE STE opened at $219.79 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $173.21 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.99.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

