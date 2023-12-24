Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 254.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 7.2% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in Clorox by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $141.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.71.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CLX. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Clorox

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.