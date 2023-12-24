Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,170 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,170 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HP. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

Insider Activity at Helmerich & Payne

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,088,122.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,340,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,908,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,127 shares of company stock worth $1,455,502 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HP opened at $36.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.55. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $51.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $659.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.17 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

