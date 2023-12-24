Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 750 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $35,478.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,146.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other California Water Service Group news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $35,478.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,146.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $29,664.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,892.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,005 shares of company stock valued at $204,875. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $52.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.72. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.23 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

