Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes $809,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in ONEOK by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on OKE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $70.16 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

