Exeter Financial LLC Acquires 287 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,334 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 16.1% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24.1% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.09. The company has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

