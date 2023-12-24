Exeter Financial LLC Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 27.8% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the third quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.6% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 71,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 178,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $58.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.72. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.90%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

