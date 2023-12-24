Exeter Financial LLC Buys 557 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 49,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.15.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.