Exeter Financial LLC Sells 200 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Exeter Financial LLC decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.57.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.1 %

BDX stock opened at $243.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $228.62 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.46.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 76.61%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

