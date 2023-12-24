FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,887 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 0.3 %

FedEx stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.03. 3,347,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $171.55 and a 1-year high of $285.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.19.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

