FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $275.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $279.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $288.38.

Get FedEx alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $248.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.19. FedEx has a 52-week low of $171.55 and a 52-week high of $285.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.