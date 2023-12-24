Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Acquired by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,904,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

FTEC traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.54. 212,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,095. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $91.74 and a 52 week high of $144.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.02 and a 200 day moving average of $129.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

