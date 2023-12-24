Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Stock Holdings Increased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,448 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,191,000 after buying an additional 131,103 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 843.2% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 136,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,847,000 after buying an additional 122,128 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5,173.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after buying an additional 95,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 534.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,626,000 after acquiring an additional 81,401 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $143.54 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $91.74 and a 52 week high of $144.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

