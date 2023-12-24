Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Bought by Shore Point Advisors LLC

Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Shore Point Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,912,000. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 52.1% in the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $218,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND opened at $46.07 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

