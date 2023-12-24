Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,210 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,953 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Eley Financial Management Inc grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 10,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 12,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,565,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208,174. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $189.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 74.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

