Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,124,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth $216,465,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,895,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $158,520,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $135,729,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,577,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,977,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KVUE

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.