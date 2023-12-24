Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 15,623 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,623 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,184,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,848,730. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.18. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.29 and a 1 year high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

