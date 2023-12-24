Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,618 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.8% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 469.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $129,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,245 shares of company stock worth $3,925,912. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.60.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $291.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,940. The firm has a market cap of $211.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

