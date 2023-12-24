Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 199 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24,305.1% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 7,372,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342,339 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,312,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,689.7% during the 2nd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,558,000 after acquiring an additional 524,997 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 230.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 456,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,030,000 after acquiring an additional 318,089 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.73. The company had a trading volume of 671,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,737. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.64.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.