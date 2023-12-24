Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in American Tower by 40.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

American Tower Stock Up 0.4 %

American Tower stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $215.19. 1,106,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,711. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.66. The firm has a market cap of $100.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

