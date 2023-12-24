Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after purchasing an additional 471,765,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $1,252,070,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,985,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195,952 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.60. The company had a trading volume of 35,396,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,715,043. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $143.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $223.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,163.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

