Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $877,000 Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,405. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.08 and a 200-day moving average of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.78.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

