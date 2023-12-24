Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $984,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %

BLK traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $802.42. 426,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,073. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $819.00. The stock has a market cap of $119.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $701.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $694.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.10%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

