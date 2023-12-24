Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Chubb by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CB traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.62. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.46.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

