Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,978 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CSX by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CSX by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CSX by 558.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $34.63. 6,262,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,096,056. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

