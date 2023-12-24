Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 471.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.45. 1,135,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $84.64.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AFL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,315 shares of company stock worth $13,420,962 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

