Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Softbank Group CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,435,452,000 after buying an additional 874,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $2,801,442,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,110 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,272,215.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,272,215.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,672 shares of company stock valued at $27,911,403 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.5 %

TMUS stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,783,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252,875. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $161.19. The stock has a market cap of $180.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.44.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

