Financial Analysis: EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) versus Eneti (NYSE:NETI)

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) and Eneti (NYSE:NETI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares EuroDry and Eneti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EuroDry 6.43% 1.58% 0.92% Eneti -24.46% 2.27% 1.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for EuroDry and Eneti, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EuroDry 0 0 2 0 3.00 Eneti 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

EuroDry currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.32%. Eneti has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.51%. Given EuroDry’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EuroDry is more favorable than Eneti.

This table compares EuroDry and Eneti’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EuroDry $46.81 million 1.18 $33.54 million $1.03 18.87 Eneti $199.33 million 2.19 $105.70 million ($1.04) -10.88

Eneti has higher revenue and earnings than EuroDry. Eneti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EuroDry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

EuroDry has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eneti has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of EuroDry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Eneti shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.4% of EuroDry shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Eneti shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc. engages in offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and changed its name to Eneti Inc. in February 2021. Eneti Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

