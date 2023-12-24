Financial Comparison: Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) & Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG)

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Intchains Group and Tower Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intchains Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Tower Semiconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tower Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $36.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.58%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than Intchains Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

60.4% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Intchains Group and Tower Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intchains Group $68.68 million 11.93 $51.50 million ($0.02) -684.75 Tower Semiconductor $1.47 billion 2.24 $264.57 million $4.92 6.15

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Intchains Group. Intchains Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tower Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Intchains Group and Tower Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intchains Group -25.34% -2.17% -2.14% Tower Semiconductor 37.17% 10.85% 8.50%

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats Intchains Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The Company also provides design enablement platform for quick and accurate design cycle, as well as transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, military, and medical device products. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

