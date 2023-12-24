Financial Contrast: Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JPDYY) versus Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JPDYY – Get Free Report) and Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Japan Display and Flex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Display N/A N/A N/A Flex 2.62% 16.86% 4.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Japan Display and Flex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Display 0 0 0 0 N/A Flex 0 0 3 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Flex has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.51%. Given Flex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Flex is more favorable than Japan Display.

95.3% of Flex shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Flex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Japan Display and Flex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Display N/A N/A N/A $33.30 0.04 Flex $30.35 billion 0.43 $793.00 million $1.73 17.53

Flex has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Display. Japan Display is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Flex beats Japan Display on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Display

Japan Display Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells displays in Japan and internationally. The company offers products for healthcare and medical fields, such as interfaces, display devices, high resolution display devices, and VR systems; industrial use LCD modules; LCD modules for automotive and mobile applications; color OLED display modules for wearables; and Landscape IPS LCD modules for single-lens reflex and high-end compact digital cameras. It also provides transparent interface devices that reduces the communication barrier; LumiFree lighting fixtures; metaverse ultra-high resolution related products; and sensors. In addition, the company is involved in the planning, research, development, design, manufacture, sale, maintenance, rental, leasing, and provision of related solution services of electrical and electronic equipment, and software; and provision of information collection and analysis services, as well as related services comprising biometric information measurement using electronic technology. Japan Display Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices. Its FRS segment provides complex ramps with specialized production models and critical environments, which comprise automotive including next generation mobility, autonomous, connectivity, electrification, and smart technologies; health solutions, such as medical devices, medical equipment, and drug delivery; and industrial solutions including capital equipment, industrial devices, and renewables and grid edge. The Nextracker segment offers solar tracker and software solutions, which are used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects. In addition, it provides a broad array of services including design and engineering, component services, rapid prototyping, fulfillment, and circular economy solutions. The company was formerly known as Flextronics International Ltd. and changed its name to Flex Ltd. in September 2016. Flex Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Singapore.

