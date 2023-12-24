Financial Contrast: Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) and Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF)

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) and Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Waterdrop and Mapfre’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterdrop $406.22 million 1.02 $88.11 million $0.07 15.14 Mapfre N/A N/A N/A $0.26 7.53

Waterdrop has higher revenue and earnings than Mapfre. Mapfre is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waterdrop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterdrop 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mapfre 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Waterdrop and Mapfre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Waterdrop presently has a consensus price target of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 164.15%. Given Waterdrop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than Mapfre.

Profitability

This table compares Waterdrop and Mapfre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterdrop 8.96% 5.08% 3.99% Mapfre N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Waterdrop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Mapfre shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Waterdrop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Waterdrop beats Mapfre on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services. It also operates a medical crowdfunding platform. Waterdrop Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Mapfre

Mapfre, S.A. operates in the insurance, property, financial, and services sectors worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products. In addition, it offers solutions for large risks for aviation, energy, industry, construction, and other companies; and reinsurance services. In addition, it engages in the real estate, real estate investment management, and IT businesses; and provision of advisory and management services. The company offers its services to individuals, professionals, entrepreneurs, self-employed people, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations. The company was formerly known as Corporacion Mapfre and changed its name to Mapfre, S.A. in December 2006. Mapfre, S.A. was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Majadahonda, Spain. Mapfre, S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Cartera Mapfre, S.L.

