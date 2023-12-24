Financial Review: First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) vs. OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) and OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.5% of First Western Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of First Western Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Western Financial and OP Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Western Financial 8.56% 6.21% 0.51% OP Bancorp 20.52% 14.69% 1.25%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Western Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 OP Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Western Financial and OP Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

First Western Financial presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.31%. Given First Western Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Western Financial is more favorable than OP Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

First Western Financial has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Western Financial and OP Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Western Financial $128.89 million 1.48 $21.70 million $1.43 13.96 OP Bancorp $105.83 million 1.56 $33.31 million $1.71 6.46

OP Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Western Financial. OP Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Western Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OP Bancorp beats First Western Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Mortgage segment engages in soliciting, originating, and selling mortgage loans into the secondary market. It serves entrepreneurs, professionals, high-net worth individuals or families, and business and philanthropic organizations. First Western Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice. In addition, it offers debit and credit card, online transfer and bill payment, electronic delivery of customer statements, and mobile banking solutions for iPhone and Android phones, including remote check deposit with mobile bill pay; direct deposits, cashier's checks, person to person payments, wire transfers, and automated clearing house (ACH) services; and cash management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, ACH origination, and stop payment services, as well as remote deposit capture, positive pay, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company operates full branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Gardena, Buena Park, and Santa Clara in California; and Carrollton, Texas. It also has loan production offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Aurora, Colorado; and Lynnwood and Seattle in Washington. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

