Financial Services Advisory Inc Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 665.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

RYE opened at $74.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.04. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $82.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

