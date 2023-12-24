Financial Services Advisory Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Financial Services Advisory Inc reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,919 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises about 7.0% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $14,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,876,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $43.36 and a 52-week high of $54.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.03.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

