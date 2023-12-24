Financial Services Advisory Inc Has $836,000 Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Financial Services Advisory Inc cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 48.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,892 shares during the quarter. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 14,739 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $717,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $59.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average of $54.22.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.