Financial Services Advisory Inc Invests $1.46 Million in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 31,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises about 0.7% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 30.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 250,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 58,087 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 106,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.1% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 32,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 7.3% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter worth $29,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $51.60 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.31.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3421 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

