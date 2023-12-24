Financial Services Advisory Inc Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Financial Services Advisory Inc decreased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 408,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 10.5% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $21,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

