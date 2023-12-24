Financial Services Advisory Inc Purchases New Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 339,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,191,000. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up 4.4% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned about 0.37% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,138,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,889,000 after buying an additional 3,325,555 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,269,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,797,000 after acquiring an additional 909,584 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,628,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,134,000 after acquiring an additional 126,451 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,331,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,739,000 after purchasing an additional 212,945 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after purchasing an additional 509,545 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $29.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $29.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

