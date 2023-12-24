Financial Services Advisory Inc Raises Position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned 7.46% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $890,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 27,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 122.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 46,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:COM opened at $27.90 on Friday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $31.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44.

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

