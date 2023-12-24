Financial Services Advisory Inc Raises Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM opened at $39.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

