Financial Services Advisory Inc Sells 1,974 Shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Financial Services Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 363,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 158,457 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after buying an additional 64,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,990,000 after buying an additional 101,644 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 173,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after buying an additional 66,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after buying an additional 47,390 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DEF opened at $71.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.95. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a 52-week low of $59.14 and a 52-week high of $70.92. The company has a market cap of $232.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

