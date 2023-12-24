Financial Services Advisory Inc Sells 7,040 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Financial Services Advisory Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $769,000. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,372,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 90.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after purchasing an additional 162,155 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $117.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.53. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.04 and a fifty-two week high of $118.48.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

