Financial Services Advisory Inc Takes $3.63 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 27,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

QUAL opened at $146.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.77 and a 200 day moving average of $136.56. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.