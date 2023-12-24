First Affirmative Financial Network Acquires Shares of 10,948 Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WIT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wipro by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,106,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,757 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 265.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after buying an additional 3,350,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,757,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,127 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Wipro by 853.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,526,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,385 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wipro by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,301,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WIT opened at $5.43 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

