First Affirmative Financial Network Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $1,064,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 6.2% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 22,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $71.21 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $96.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

