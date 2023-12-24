First Affirmative Financial Network Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in CME Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in CME Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in CME Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after buying an additional 66,703 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its position in CME Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CME. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $214.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.82. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

