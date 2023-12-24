First Affirmative Financial Network Boosts Stock Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in KT were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in KT by 381.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in KT by 248.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in KT by 46.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 162.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

KT Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KT opened at $13.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded KT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KT

KT Company Profile

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.